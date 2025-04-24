MADISON (NBC 26) — For Hunter Wohler, the 2025 NFL Draft isn’t just a milestone in his football career — it’s a full-circle moment.

The Muskego native and former Wisconsin Badgers safety has spent the past few months preparing for the biggest opportunity of his life, and it just so happens to be happening in his home state.

"It's cool. It's definitely cool because there, well, I don't think there's going to be another draft in Green Bay while I'm still alive,” Wohler said. “So it's cool that the year I'm coming out, it's in Wisconsin and the whole state is basically going to be packed and busy."

Wohler has trained across the country to get here, spending time in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to gear up for the Senior Bowl, NFL combine and pro day.

“Honestly, the training wasn't as busy as you would think,” he said. “Most days we'd probably go two workouts a day, one in the morning and one in the afternoon. But we were only over at the facility for two hours at a time.”

He said the rest of the time was spent relaxing and focusing on recovery. "It's just like a lot of downtime relaxing and trying to get off your feet as much as possible."

While the physical prep has been intense, the emotional side of the process has brought unexpected joy.

"Honestly, I think it's just been meeting the dudes,” Wohler said. “You get to kind of come across guys that you never would really imagine meeting... Being able to meet the guys, Senior Bowl and at the combine, and kind of pick their brain about football — but also just get to know those people — I think that's been one of the more underrated but fun parts of the process."

Wohler, who never played outside the state of Wisconsin, reflected on how growing up in the Midwest shaped his development.

Watch: Wisconsin native Hunter Wohler embracing full-circle moment ahead of NFL Draft

Wisconsin native Hunter Wohler embracing full-circle moment ahead of NFL Draft in Green Bay

“Growing up and playing in a Wisconsin high school, like it's different. It's a lot different than schools down South,” he said. “So you grow a different appreciation for the game and you kind of learn a different work ethic... And then just being here, like great coaches, great staff, guys that have helped me kind of pull the best out of myself.”

As a homegrown talent, Wohler admired plenty of former Badgers before carving out his own legacy.

“The running back room has always been really, really good at Wisconsin — the Melvin Gordons, the Montee Ball, James White, Jonathan Taylor more recently. Those were always a lot of fun to watch,” he said. “And in the secondary, Mike Caputo... Chris Maragos — really good player. Growing up in Wisconsin, I watched them every Saturday. So it's kind of surreal being able to come back and play for this university. Now looking back, it's like, dang, it's already over. It went by so quick.”

His favorite memory from Madison doesn’t involve touchdowns or trophies, but time with his teammates.

“Just being in the locker room with the guys every day, honestly,” Wohler said. “You're going to remember the games and you're going to remember the practices and the wins and the losses. But like just being able to like hang out with the guys and just goof around and not really have any worries — that’s probably what I'm going to look back on and remember the most.”

Looking ahead to the NFL, Wohler is focused on the opportunity to grow and compete.

“I think just the opportunity — being able to kind of take that next step in my career and learn some new stuff, meet some new people,” he said. “Put myself up against the best of the best and go compete and enjoy every minute of it.”

He’s also leaning on advice from those who have made the leap before, like former Badger and Green Bay native Alec Ingold.

"You come into a brand-new locker room and you go from being the man in college to now you're just another one of the guys," Wohler said. “But just be yourself. Show up, do what you do every day. Don't change for anybody. Stay true to yourself and the rest will fall into line."

As teams evaluate his strengths and weaknesses, Wohler said the toughest interview question he’s received so far was to critique himself.

"Like if you were a critic, how would you criticize your game? What would you say that you need to work on?" he recalled. “That one made me think a little bit.”

Wohler hopes to continue his impact off the field as well, embracing whatever new community he ends up in.

“It always comes back to relationships — just getting out there and meeting new people,” he said. “With the platform that we have, finding ways to impact the community and impact everyone around you. Try to make this thing bigger than just football.”

From the cornfields of Muskego to Camp Randall Stadium and now to the doorstep of the NFL, Hunter Wohler’s journey is rooted in Wisconsin — and it’s about to branch out.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error