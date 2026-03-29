Wisconsin men's hockey advances to Frozen Four with 4-3 overtime win over Michigan State

WORCESTER, Mass. — The Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey team is moving on to the Frozen Four after a 4-3 overtime win over the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday.

This marks the 12th ever Frozen Four appearance for the Badgers men's hockey program and its first Frozen Four appearance since 2010.

After a scoreless opening period, Wisconsin's Quinn Finley got things going 18 seconds into the second period with an assist from Gavin Morrissey, putting the Badgers up 1-0.

The Spartans went on to score the next three goals of the match.

Gavin O'Connell tied the game at 1-1 with a power play goal, then Patrick Geary added a second goal for the Spartans to put them up 2-1, before another power play goal from Matt Basgall put the Spartans in front 3-1 halfway through the third period.

Luke Osburn got the Badgers back within one with 4:47 left in the third period, bringing the score to 3-2. Then, just 34 seconds later, Gavin Morrissey scored to tie things up at 3-3.

The match went to overtime after neither team could get it done in regulation.

Then, just 24 seconds into the extra period, Ben Dexheimer scored to win it for the Badgers on an assist from Gavin Morrisey, who had one goal and two assists in the win.

The Badgers will face North Dakota Fighting Hawks on Thursday, April 9 in a national semifinal game that will be played at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. You can watch that contest on ESPNU, ESPN2 or ESPN+.

If they manage to win there, the Badgers would advance to the national title game on Saturday, April 11.

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