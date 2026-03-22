Wisconsin Lutheran beats Madison Memorial to win back-to-back WIAA Division 1 boys basketball state titles

MADISON — The Wisconsin Lutheran Vikings have won back-to-back WIAA Division 1 boys basketball state championships with a 57-37 win over the Madison Memorial Spartans on Saturday at the Kohl Center.

Leading the way for Wisconsin Lutheran was Zavier Zens, who had 20 points, six rebounds and three assists in 34 minutes of playing time.

Right behind him for Wisconsin Lutheran was Kager Knueppel—the younger brother of the Charlotte Hornets' rising star Kon Knueppel—who put up 16 points with seven rebounds and one assist. Kinston Knueppel, another member of the Knueppel family, had eight points, one rebound and five assists. Jamail Sewell added nine points.

For Madison Memorial, Anthony Miller led the way with 12 points and one assist, while Andrew Braun added ten points and two rebounds.

Wisconsin Lutheran finished the season a perfect 29-0 while Madison Memorial's season ended with a 27-2 record.

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