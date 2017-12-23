Wisconsin Badgers named to Canada's Olympic hockey team

A handful of current and former Wisconsin Badgers hockey players have punched their tickets to the Winter Olympics, although not for Team USA.

Current senior Emily Clark and former Badgers Meaghan Mickelson, Ann-Renee Desbiens, Sarah Nurse and Blair Turnbull were named to Team Canada's Winter Olympics squad.

A total of 23 players were named to the Canadian team that will compete in Pyeongchang, South Korea, in February.

According to Madison.com, former Badgers players Brianna Decker, Meghan Duggan, Hilary Knight and Alex Rigsby remain in contention for Team USA.

The Canadian women has won gold in the last four Olympic games.