Wisconsin Badgers football makes AP Poll ranking for the first time in 3 years

MADISON, Wisconsin (TMJ4) — The Wisconsin Badgers land the No. 25 spot in the AP Top 25 rankings.
The last time we saw the Badgers on the AP Poll was Week 2 of the 2023 season.
RANKED BADGERS https://t.co/NLrb28lBG2— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) October 25, 2026
This comes after the Badgers beat then ranked USC 24-7 at home.
Here is the full ranking:
1. Miami (Fla.)
2. Ohio State
3. Georgia
4. Indiana
5. Notre Dame
6. Utah
7. UCLA
8. BYU
9. Kentucky
10. Alabama
11. Texas
12. Ole Miss
13. Texas Tech
14. Wake Forest
15. LSU
16. Tennessee
17. Florida
18. Houston
19. SMU
20. Boise State (tie)
20. Northwestern (tie)
22. Arizona
23. Missouri
24. Oklahoma State
25. Wisconsin
Wisconsin looks to keep their presence in the AP Poll as they face Iowa on the road on Halloween.