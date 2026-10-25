Wisconsin Badgers football makes AP Poll ranking for the first time in 3 years

MADISON, Wisconsin (TMJ4) — The Wisconsin Badgers land the No. 25 spot in the AP Top 25 rankings.

The last time we saw the Badgers on the AP Poll was Week 2 of the 2023 season.

RANKED BADGERS https://t.co/NLrb28lBG2 — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) October 25, 2026

This comes after the Badgers beat then ranked USC 24-7 at home.

Here is the full ranking:

1. Miami (Fla.)

2. Ohio State

3. Georgia

4. Indiana

5. Notre Dame

6. Utah

7. UCLA

8. BYU

9. Kentucky

10. Alabama

11. Texas

12. Ole Miss

13. Texas Tech

14. Wake Forest

15. LSU

16. Tennessee

17. Florida

18. Houston

19. SMU

20. Boise State (tie)

20. Northwestern (tie)

22. Arizona

23. Missouri

24. Oklahoma State

25. Wisconsin

Wisconsin looks to keep their presence in the AP Poll as they face Iowa on the road on Halloween.