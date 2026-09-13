Wisconsin Badger fans of the past, present and future react to home opener

MADISON, Wis. — The home opener is one of the biggest games of the year. A new year brings new fans to their first game.

The opener also brings alumni back to their alma mater to share their favorite memories with the next generation.

"I've been coming to games since I was half his age, 2 or 3 years old," Wisconsin Badgers fan Jake Popanda said regarding his son Luka. "This is his first one at 5, so really exciting experience."

Watch the video report below:

Badger fans of the past, present and future react to home opener

"We were both in school here, '81 to '85," Dave Griffin said about himself and his wife Cassie. "Fifty kids from the dorm floor, section P. We sat in the same place every game, but it was just awesome."

Wisconsin would rack up points on the scoreboard against Western Illinois in a 36-9 win. Fans told me that there's no energy like a Badger game at Camp Randall Stadium.

"I was just at the Green Bay game where the Badgers played last weekend, and being here in Wisconsin, it's even better. It was hard to beat, but it beat it," Felix Rodriguez said.

"All of us in the state of Wisconsin, this is really all we got. We don't have another Division 1 team, so bringing somebody like this to go watch the only big time program we got, it's awesome to see the game through his eyes," Popanda said.

The Badgers jump around in the home opening win as they return home next week to host Eastern Michigan.