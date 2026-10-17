WIAA Football playoff brackets revealed

MILWAUKEE — The playoffs are here for high school football as the WIAA releases the brackets for the postseason.

The first round is scheduled for Oct. 23. Let's look at the matchups.

Division 1

(5) Milwaukee Pulaski/Carmen Southgate vs (4) Milwaukee Reagan

(8) Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon Technology vs (1) Muskego

(5) Franklin vs (4) Kenosha Bradford

(6) Milwaukee Bradley Tech/Arts vs (3) Kenosha Indian Trail

(7) Milwaukee Riverside/Golda Meir vs (2) Racine Case

(8) Janesville Parker vs (1) Sussex Hamilton

(5) Madison Memorial vs (4) Marquette

(6) Middleton vs (3) Oconomowoc

(6) Oshkosh West vs (2) Arrowhead

Division 2

(5) Waukesha West vs (4) La Crosse Central

(7) Brookfield Central vs (2) Beaver Dam

(6) Grafton vs (3) Greenfield

(8) Germantown vs (1) Notre Dame

(5) Menomonee Falls vs (4) Menasha

(8) Milwaukee Rufus King vs (1) Union Grove

(5) Wauwatosa East vs (4) Waukesha South

6) Slinger vs (3) West Bend West

(7) Burlington vs (2) Homestead

Division 3

(8) Pius XI Catholic vs (1) Pewaukee

(6) Milwaukee Lutheran vs (3) New Berlin Eisenhower

(8) Whitnall vs (1) New Berlin West

(4) Greendale vs (5) Catholic Memorial

(6) Kettle Moraine Lutheran vs (3) Wisconsin Lutheran

(7) Wilmot Union vs (2) Whitefish Bay

(8) South Milwaukee vs (1) Port Washington

(8) Waukesha North vs (1) La Crosse Logan

Division 4

(6) Wrightstown vs (3) Fuller Collegiate Academy

(5) Shoreland Lutheran vs (4) St. Francis

(8) Turner vs (1) Racine St. Catherine's

Division 5

(7) Brookfield Academy vs (2) Lake Country Lutheran

(6) University School of Milwaukee vs (3) Milwaukee North/Lifelong Learning

(4) Kiel vs (5) Milwaukee Academy of Science

(8) Columbus vs (1) Racine Lutheran

Click here for the full bracket of all divisions