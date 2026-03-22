Whitefish Bay beats Slinger 77-46 to win WIAA Division 2 boys basketball state title

MADISON — The Whitefish Bay Blue Dukes boys basketball team beat the Slinger Owls 77-46 on Saturday at the Kohl Center to claim the WIAA Division 2 boys basketball state title.

Just last weekend, the Whitefish Bay girls basketball team also won a D2 state title, marking a D2 state title sweep for the school's boys and girls basketball programs.

Leading the way for Whitefish Bay was Jack Broderson who notched a double-double in his 34 minutes played, scoring 23 points, grabbing ten rebounds and adding two assists. Colin Julien, Marcus Webb and Matthew Schoenefeldt also had double-digit scoring efforts, with 14 points, 13 points and 11 points respectively.

For Slinger, Bryson Fogle led the way with 20 points, six rebounds and one assist in 34 minutes played. Jack Kohnen followed with 13 points, nine rebounds and five assists in 34 minutes played.

Slinger finished the season 25-4, while Whitefish Bay ended with a 23-6 record.

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