Weekend Warrior: Try something new with Pickleball MKE

*Watch Delaney Brey's full story on Milwaukee Tonight*

Invented in 1965, pickleball is a game comprised of a little bit of everything.

"Compare it between tennis and ping-pong. Maybe a little badminton in there," says Jordan Motkowski, member of the MKE Pickleball group.

The game can also be played at any speed, to accommodate players of any age.

"There are people that play intensely and fast. Then some people don't and it's fun for everyone," says Chris Greenleaf, member of the MKE Pickleball group.

You can even play pickleball indoors or outdoors. Making it the perfect game all year round.

"[We are] playing on tennis courts here. But with smaller lines and you have a waffle ball and pickleball paddles and you are just lobbing it over the net. It's very easy," says Jordan.

The hardest thing about pickleball is keeping the score. Much like its cousin, tennis.

"I'll even forget it sometimes, but you got four people to remind you what it is," says Jordan.

Every Sunday morning, during the summer, you can find a game of pickleball going on at Liberty Heights Park.

"We have a real diverse crowd that shows up here, some that are good and some that are brand new. It's really interesting when they show up and they say they play tennis, or they've played ping-pong," says Chris.

With extra paddles for new players, there isn't a reason not to check things out.

"It's great, now we have some regulars that show up and things like that. So just being outside and hanging out together it's just getting back to normal," says Jordan.

It is a simple game, for everyone. With that said, don't be fooled. Things can get competitive, and you just might catch a pickleball high.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip