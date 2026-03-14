GREEN BAY, Wis. — Undefeated Wauwatosa East and Arrowhead punched their tickets to the Division 1 state championship game Thursday at the Resch Center in Green Bay, setting up a rematch of a regular-season overtime thriller.

Wauwatosa East 62, Notre Dame 58

Wauwatosa East held off a late Notre Dame rally to win 62-58 in the Division 1 state semifinal, keeping its undefeated season alive.

The Red Raiders led by 8 with just under six minutes to play, but Notre Dame went on a 6-0 run to pull within two and had a chance to tie before turning the ball over in the final minute. Wauwatosa East held on for the four-point victory.

Wauwatosa East's Emma Close led all scorers with 21 points, going 5 for 8 from three. Her teammate Mikaia Litza added 14 points and 8 assists, while Ellie Pudelko contributed 12 points and 5 rebounds.

Wauwatosa East is heading to the D1 Championship after taking victory over Notre Dame!💪🏼



#14 Emma Close led the Red Raiders with 21 points🔥😤 #WIAAGB50 pic.twitter.com/2h90H4rJ4I — WIAA State Tournaments (@wiaawistate) March 14, 2026

The Red Raiders finished the game with just 2 turnovers compared to Notre Dame's 11, scoring 13 points off those turnovers. However, Notre Dame outrebounded Wauwatosa East 39-25. Kaia Waldrop led Notre Dame with 16 points and 13 rebounds, while Ava Cumicek added 12 points.

Watch: Wauwatosa East survives Notre Dame scare, sets up Arrowhead rematch in D1 state championship

Wauwatosa East survives Notre Dame scare, sets up Arrowhead rematch in D1 state championship

The Red Raiders are the defending Division 2 champions but were elevated to Division 1 this year by the WIAA's Tournament Performance Factor. Four starters return from last year's triple overtime thriller in the Division 2 championship game against Edgewood.

Head coach Mary Merg said the journey mattered as much as the destination.

"A gold ball is cool, and it's shiny, and it's nice, but like how cool is that we got the max games possible this year? And I got to have the max games possible to coach these kids and our other seven seniors. Like that to me was the pursuit for me and for them. And so yes, it's awesome that you know, a Milwaukee area team is going to win," Merg said.

Arrowhead 72, Pewaukee 49

In the other Division 1 semifinal, Arrowhead dominated Pewaukee 72-49 to advance to Saturday's championship game.

Senior Minnesota commit Natalie Kussow, who won WBCA Miss Basketball and has more than 2,600 career points — putting her in the top five all-time — led all scorers with 26 points and 9 rebounds. Giselle Janikowski led the Pirates with 21 points and 7 rebounds.

Introducing this year’s Miss Basketball… Arrowhead’s Natalie Kussow!



The future Gopher will take the floor later tonight against Pewaukee in the Division 1 State semifinals. pic.twitter.com/BndFKANftu — Ashley Washburn (@ashleyjwashburn) March 13, 2026

Arrowhead, which won the Classic 8 Conference this season, is making its 13th WIAA State Tournament appearance, tied for second in WIAA history. The Warriors won the Division 1 championship in 2024 and lost in the semifinals last year. The program has won three total state titles.

Pewaukee, which won the Woodland Conference, was making its fifth trip to the state tournament, all in the last seven years. The Pirates claimed the Division 2 state title in 2024 and were elevated to Division 1 last year and again this year by the WIAA's Tournament Performance Factor.

Arrowhead takes down Pewaukee and advances to the D1 State Championship! They will face Wauwatosa East tomorrow at approx. 8:15 PM.😤



#22 Natalie Kussow led the Warhawks with 26 points🔥 #WIAAGB50 pic.twitter.com/DgPOwAOFWZ — WIAA State Tournaments (@wiaawistate) March 14, 2026

Wauwatosa East beat Arrowhead earlier this year in overtime, making Saturday's championship game a must-watch rematch.

Other local teams playing for gold balls Saturday include Whitefish Bay versus Beaver Dam in Division 2 and Oostburg versus Wisconsin Dells in Division 3.

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