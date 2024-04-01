Watertown's Nate Oats leads Alabama to Final Four berth.

WATERTOWN — Even though the road to a NCAA National Championship ended early for both Marquette and Wisconsin this season, there’s still homegrown talent in this year’s Final Four.

Alabama head coach Nate Oats was born in Watertown and played basketball collegiately at Maranatha Baptist University (1993-97).

After graduating with a bachelor's degree, Oats joined the Sabercats' coaching staff as an assistant in 1997. He spent three seasons at Maranatha Baptist before joining UW-Whitewater's coaching staff in 2000.

While at UW-Whitewater (2000-02), Iowa State head coach and Milwaukee native T.J. Otzelberger was a player for the Warhawks.

“It's great to see local people be successful in the college ranks, and it's a great thing to follow," Cambridge resident Dick Detler said.

Watertown's Uptown Bar & Grill has been a hot spot for March Madness games this season. While most bargoers were cheering for both the Badgers and Golden Eagles this past month, there have also been many rooting for the Crimson Tide.

“It pains me," Detler laughed. "I'm not an Alabama football guy, but by gully, I'll root for the home team, the home fellow.”

“We absolutely love the camaraderie that brings all the customers here watching," bar owner Nicole Smith added. "All the different teams play, and then everybody always cheers for Alabama because we got Nate Oats from Watertown."

Smith is a Watertown native and was high school friends with Oats.

"Businesses feed off of one another here, and I think it just brings the community even closer to be able to talk about one more thing that we share nationwide now," she smiled.

Oats took over Alabama's program in 2019 and has made four straight NCAA Tournament appearances.

The Crimson Tide beat Clemson 89-82 in the Elite 8 to advance to the school's first-ever Final Four.

Alabama plays top-ranked UConn on Saturday. Tip is set for 7:49 p.m. CT.

