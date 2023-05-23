Waterford duo heading to Wisconsin

Wolverines and Badgers are basically cousins. So when Waterford teammates Taylor and Megan to chose their new home, Wisconsin's soccer program was a perfect fit.

"I feel like a big determining factor was knowing that my family could come to my games," says Taylor Gordon, Wisconsin Badger signee and senior at Waterford High School.

"Every girl that I talked to on the team just said how much they loved it and how much of a family environment they create there," says Megan Cornell, Wisconsin Badger signee and senior at Waterford High School.

Sharing the pitch, for pretty much their entire lives, another four years is an exciting thought.

"We've played together, like all through grade school. Not always together but we played against each other, we did ODP together. So we've always been around each other. So we've known each other for a very long time," says Taylor.

Taylor and Megan are also excited to keep a local tradition in their small town going.

"I think it's just something that everyone here is proud of. Coming from a small town and being about the make it DI. There's a lot of other commits in our grade too, so it's just something to be really proud of," says Megan.

While looking forward to the next chapter, these two are still focused on making the most of being a Wolverine.

"Over half the team is seniors. So being able to leave some sort of culture around for Waterford soccer and just leave our mark on the program," says Megan.

With their dominating season in the Southern Lakes Conference coming to a close, you can bet Taylor and Megan have a postseason run in mind.

"We've played together for four years now. So now it's like go time. We've been together, we have the experience. Now it's just making it happen," says Taylor.

