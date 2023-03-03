Waterford carries 12 Wolverines to Powerlifting State Championships

WATERFORD, Wis. — Watch this report on Friday on TMJ4 News at 6:00.

Waterford High School might be small, but they are powerful.

"For how small our school is, we have a lot of really good lifters here," says Jack Morawetz, junior powerlifter going to state for his second time.

"[There's] pride, pushing through like when you are tired and stuff like that. Those last reps that you think you are going to fail and you push through to get that extra one," says Robby Kedrowicz, a sophomore powerlifter.

This weekend, 12 Wolverines, nine boys and three girls weighing 114lbs to 275lbs, will compete at the WHSPA State Championships.

"I just like, at the powerlifting weights, I love like the feel of adrenaline when you are about to lift or you have a good lift," says Jenna Bjorge, freshman powerlifter headed to state.

"It's a big difference from our small regional meets. There is a whole bunch of people and you just have to try not to focus on that and focus on the weight," says Bryce Ruland, junior powerlifter and discuss/shotput athlete.

"When you get on the platform, it's totally different than just being in the weight room. When you get on that platform, your max goes up by 20 pounds," says Robby.

So much more than pilling on the weight, from squat to bench to deadlift, a lifter's form has to be perfect.

"There's a lot of rules that go into it and the restrictions. If you do one little thing wrong your lift could be disqualified," says Jack.

With each lifter, cheering on one another as they compete individually for state titles, there is a chance at a team accomplishment.

"Everyone around you is cheering you on and everyone is happy for you to make that lift it's just so positive and fun," says Jenna.

"We can try to win 'Team State'. If we pull out enough points based on where we finish and stuff like that," says Robby.

"I know I am going to be doing as much as I can to be the best possible version of me. So as long as people have that same mindset, it doesn't matter how big our school is as long as we are willing to do it," says Jack.

State begins Saturday in Appleton. You can look for results and follow the lifters on the WHSPA website.

