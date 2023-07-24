Wade Vs. Diener benefits youth literacy in Milwaukee

Dwyane Wade versus Travis Diener. The Bog hosted Monday's event to benefit youth literacy. And of course, golf, fun, and hijinks ensued.

Dwyane Wade had to sit out his first year at Marquette because he was academically ineligible. Travis Diener is from Fond Du Lac. Both feel Wisconsin is underserved to get kids to read and have literacy for life.

"Milwaukee is always going to be a part of me because this is my home. This is where I'm raising my family," Diener says. "To do it with Dwyane, to come back and try to spread awareness, raise money for something so important, I think means a lot and I think as you get older, you put things in perspective and you try to pay it forward and I think that's kind of the goal here is to keep kind of growing and growing this thing and hopefully in years to come, we keep raising the awareness and money for such a special subject."

"We all created something special here," Wade says. "Sometimes when you get away from it like I have been for 20 years, and you come back into it, it feels like it just happened, when I got back it was like damn, this is still like, we're still relevant here. We're still in this community here, and so we've done some amazing things. We left amazing stories. That cannot be the end of our journey."

And if you don't think these two don't love being around each other? Just check out Wade on Diener's golf attire.

"Best dressed today," Wade says. "There's a lot that goes into this outfit."

"There's like, 90 percent of the people here think I look ridiculous," Diener says. "But I know he has my back."

Lance Allan asks, "Cutting edge?"

"Yeah, I mean I would fit right in in California, wouldn't I?" Diener asks.

"Facts brother," Wade says. "You're fire. You're fire."

And of course, on the course....trash talk ensued. Diener saying he stacked his team with some old buddies from Fond Du Lac, just so he could win today.

