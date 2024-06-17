Wade and Diener on the passing of Lovell, Charity, and Wade's Olympics Role

As Dwyane Wade and Travis Diener raise funds for youth literacy, they can't help but think of the place that helped mold them, and the loss of President Michael Lovell.

"There'll be a major void at Marquette for a long time," Travis Diener said. "And there's no sugarcoating that. He meant a lot to everybody who was a part of Marquette, to the students, and the student-athletes. To alumni, donors; everybody."

"He made it about Marquette University. He made it about the Milwaukee area. He didn't make it about self, or individual. But he understood what the individual can do," Dwyane Wade said.

After this event, Wade will prepare for a new role, Analyst on NBC Sports men's basketball during the Olympics.

"Just a great opportunity to be around the Olympic, you know players and coaches. And you know, I know everybody in there and I played in the Olympics before so, it's gonna be a good summer. And it's in Paris. Why not," Wade said.

In the meantime, let the Wade vs. Diener trash talk begin.

When Lance Allan asked Travis if he was going to wear that ridiculous onesie again this year, he said, "I am, it's not the same one but it's something different," Travis said. "You know what, it's not that the onesie let's call it, is not that it's ridiculous. It's Travis wearing it, on his body. If I put it on? It's going to look way different. So you know, it's a great company. It's a great outfit. It's just Travis wearing it, is what makes it look ridiculous."

Last year, Diener beat Wade in the golf competition of the event. Dwyane said they added golf, to give Travis a chance at winning something.

