Voice of the Badgers sees reasons for Badgers 'buzz'

MADISON, Wis. — In Madison for more than three decades, Wisconsin football play-by-play Matt LePay notices something new.

"There is an energy here that you can't help but notice," Badgers Voice Matt LePay says. "And that is not any knock. They won a lot of games under Paul Chryst. Jim Leonhard did a terrific job under tough circumstances. But there is an energy. There is an intrigue that even I sense."

TMJ4's Lance Allan asks, "So everybody in Milwaukee is extremely excited. Maybe sell those people on what is really exciting about this whole thing?"

"Well a change probably in and of itself intrigues people," LePay says. "But I think what is exciting is trying to see this offense evolve. I know Braelon Allen is excited because maybe when he's running the ball. There's gonna be a lot less traffic in the box. I think in theory you're going to see a more diversified offense. You're going to see a faster tempo. As you talked about, I think we'll see that in the course of the season. I'm really eager to see defensively where you blend what was wildly successful under Jim Leonhard with what has been wildly successful under Mike Tressel in his previous stops."

Lance Allan asks, "Hunter Wohler is one of those guys defensively as well. Just a ballhawk, making play after play after play back there Matt?"

"Yeah, I think he can be a star. I know Jim talked about that when he was here and then recruited him," LePay says. "Somebody who's really smart and physical. It's always fun no matter who's wearing the uniform to do well. But you get an in-state guy, particularly one like Hunter Wohler, who was ridiculously successful at the high school level. And we have seen the doses we have seen of him here. There's no reason to think that he can't be a big, big part of what this team does defensively."

LePay enters his 30th year as the Badgers football play-by-play announcer. He's done Wisconsin hoops for 36 seasons. And he's the 11-time Wisconsin Sportscaster of the Year, one of the best in the business.

