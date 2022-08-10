Watch Now
Viral moment of good sportsmanship: Beaned Little League batter rises to console upset pitcher

Jarvis and Shelton joined the TODAY Show on Wednesday morning to talk about the moment and their future friendship
AP
In this combination of photos from video provided by ESPN, pitcher Kaiden Shelton (29), of Pearland, Texas, throws to batter Isaiah Jarvis, of Tulsa, Okla., when an 0-2 pitch got away from him and slammed into Jarvis' helmet during a Little League Southwest Regional Playoff baseball final, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Waco, Texas. Jarvis fell to the ground clutching his head as his concerned coaches ran to his aid. Jarvis walked to the mound and put his arms around Shelton, telling him, “Hey, you're doing great. Let's go.” (ESPN via AP)
Posted at 11:37 AM, Aug 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-10 12:37:49-04

WACO, Texas — A Tulsa little league player showcased his team's sportsmanship early in Tuesday's Little League World Series Southwest Region Final in Waco.

Tulsa Little League battled Pearland (Texas East) in Tuesday's game with a trip to the LLWS on the line.

Tulsa fell behind early in the top of the first inning and the comeback effort paused in the bottom of the first with two outs when Pearland pitcher Kaiden Shelton threw a pitch that hit Tulsa batter Zay Jarvis in the head.

Jarvis got up to take his walk to first base, but came back to the pitching mound to console Shelton who appeared to be shaken up after throwing the pitch.

Pearland went on to beat Tulsa 9-4 to advance to the Little League World Series.

Jarvis and Shelton joined the TODAY Show on Wednesday morning to talk about the moment and their future friendship:


