UW-Milwaukee women's basketball learning to find chemistry as a team

This time of year is always a learning process for Milwaukee Panthers Head Coach Kyle Rechlicz and her squad.

"Chemistry, " Rechlicz says. "I would honestly say this is one of the closest teams that I've had. They really treat each other like sisters out on the court and in the locker room. We haven't had drama as a team. When you're working with 16-, 18-, 23-year-olds, you're usually bound to have something. Our staff gets to concentrate on basketball and creating great energy instead of having to manage personalities."

And part of it is just getting along.

"It's really a fun atmosphere to be a part of, which I think is going to be part of our identity this year is just how close we are," Rechlicz says. "And how we're really fighting for the same goals."

One of the joys for Rechlicz this year? Coaching her daughter Payton, who is a freshman.

"It's been awesome," Rechlicz says. "Not everybody as a parent gets to see their kid every day in college. I'm fortunate to have that ability to do it. She's very driven as a person and a bit of a perfectionist. And so, I'm having to kind of remain coach."

The Panthers have routinely scored 70 or more points, showing an ability to consistently get their shots.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip