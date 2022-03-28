Watch
UW-Milwaukee introduces Bart Lundy as new head coach of men's basketball team

TMJ4
Posted at 4:13 PM, Mar 28, 2022
MILWAUKEE — After six straight losing seasons, the Milwaukee Panthers turn to Bart Lundy to turn around their downtrodden men's basketball program.

Ranked 336 out of 358 Division I hoops teams, Lundy says the Panthers will win games.

Lundy was an assistant under Buzz Williams at Marquette for three seasons from 2009 to 2012. He was head coach at Queens University of Charlotte from 2013 to 2022.

TMJ4's Lance Allan went one-on-one with the new leader.

Lance Allan: You could have been the King of Queens.  Do you want to be the Prime Minister of Milwaukee?  

"Let's just win some games," Lundy answered with a laugh.  

Lance Allan: How do you do that here, and how do you go about winning games?

"It's not as complicated as it sounds," Lundy says.  "I'd like to make it seem like I can be a genius and I'm not putting a rocket in space.  We gotta play good basketball." 

So, rebuilding the Panthers starts now and the major question surrounds Patrick Baldwin Jr..

"Well, first of all, I wanna be sympathetic to a situation where he is a fantastic player," Lundy says.  "He is in a tough situation as an 18-year-old.  All of the spotlight.  My approach has been just to be kind to him.  He's told me that he's getting some positive feedback from scouts and the mock drafts.  I think, probably, he'll end up making a decision that he'll wanna be a pro, but he could change his mind. The door's open to him if he wanted to come back."

