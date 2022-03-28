UW-Milwaukee introduces Bart Lundy as new head coach of men's basketball team

MILWAUKEE — After six straight losing seasons, the Milwaukee Panthers turn to Bart Lundy to turn around their downtrodden men's basketball program.

Ranked 336 out of 358 Division I hoops teams, Lundy says the Panthers will win games.

Bart Lundy officially announced as new @UWM @MKEPanthers @MKE_MBB Milwaukee Panthers new men’s basketball head coach. Says he’s excited and has 18 and a half minutes of an opening statement #NCAA pic.twitter.com/2QlYQzVaRj — Lance Allan (@lanceallan) March 28, 2022

Lundy was an assistant under Buzz Williams at Marquette for three seasons from 2009 to 2012. He was head coach at Queens University of Charlotte from 2013 to 2022.

TMJ4's Lance Allan went one-on-one with the new leader.

Lance Allan: You could have been the King of Queens. Do you want to be the Prime Minister of Milwaukee?

"Let's just win some games," Lundy answered with a laugh.

Bart Lundy says of @UWM @MKEPanthers @MKE_MBB Milwaukee Panthers men’s basketball: we’re gonna win games. I’m going to give you everything that they have at Duke and Wisconsin and others to be great. We’re going to make them very good and develop them #NCAA pic.twitter.com/FRGQ8v4ZJI — Lance Allan (@lanceallan) March 28, 2022

Lance Allan: How do you do that here, and how do you go about winning games?

"It's not as complicated as it sounds," Lundy says. "I'd like to make it seem like I can be a genius and I'm not putting a rocket in space. We gotta play good basketball."

Bart Lundy says of @UWM @MKEPanthers @MKE_MBB Milwaukee Panthers men’s basketball on why MKE: we came on a leap of faith because we think we can be great. I’ve seen this city come out for a winner. #NCAA pic.twitter.com/kUbDiFcWoA — Lance Allan (@lanceallan) March 28, 2022

So, rebuilding the Panthers starts now and the major question surrounds Patrick Baldwin Jr..

"Well, first of all, I wanna be sympathetic to a situation where he is a fantastic player," Lundy says. "He is in a tough situation as an 18-year-old. All of the spotlight. My approach has been just to be kind to him. He's told me that he's getting some positive feedback from scouts and the mock drafts. I think, probably, he'll end up making a decision that he'll wanna be a pro, but he could change his mind. The door's open to him if he wanted to come back."

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip