UW-Madison names Chris McIntosh as new director of athletics

The University of Wisconsin-Madison has a new director of athletics.

The university named Chris McIntosh as the next director of athletics on Wednesday. McIntosh is the university's deputy athletic director.

"Chris is a natural leader who loves the Badgers and cares about our student-athletes," said Chancellor Rebecca Blank. "He is uniquely positioned to continue our proud traditions of success on and off the field and doing things 'the right way.' Chris will build upon those traditions and has a strong vision for leading the program during a time of change in college athletics."

"I owe so much to the University of Wisconsin, and I'm deeply honored to be able to succeed Barry Alvarez," said McIntosh, a first-generation college graduate from Pewaukee. "We will build upon our legacy of success on the field of competition and support our student-athletes in the classroom, on campus, and after college."

Prior to serving as the deputy athletic director, McIntosh served as the associate athletic director for business development for UW Athletics. He holds a masters and bachelors degree from UW-Madison.

To learn more, click here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip