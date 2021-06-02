Watch
Sports

Actions

UW-Madison names Chris McIntosh as new director of athletics

items.[0].image.alt
Jeff Miller/University of Wisconsin-Madison
Chris McIntosh, soon-to-be director of UW Athletics, stands in Camp Randall Stadium at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on June 1, 2021. In the background is reference to the Wisconsin football team’s participation in the 1999 and 2000 Rose Bowl games, championship-wins that McIntosh played in as an offensive tackle for the Wisconsin Badgers. McIntosh, UW’s deputy athletic director since in July 2017, will formally become director of UW Athletics on July 1, 2021. (Photo by Jeff Miller / UW-Madison)
McIntosh_Chris_portrait21_8069
Posted at 10:13 AM, Jun 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-02 11:16:54-04

The University of Wisconsin-Madison has a new director of athletics.

The university named Chris McIntosh as the next director of athletics on Wednesday. McIntosh is the university's deputy athletic director.

"Chris is a natural leader who loves the Badgers and cares about our student-athletes," said Chancellor Rebecca Blank. "He is uniquely positioned to continue our proud traditions of success on and off the field and doing things 'the right way.' Chris will build upon those traditions and has a strong vision for leading the program during a time of change in college athletics."

"I owe so much to the University of Wisconsin, and I'm deeply honored to be able to succeed Barry Alvarez," said McIntosh, a first-generation college graduate from Pewaukee. "We will build upon our legacy of success on the field of competition and support our student-athletes in the classroom, on campus, and after college."

Prior to serving as the deputy athletic director, McIntosh served as the associate athletic director for business development for UW Athletics. He holds a masters and bachelors degree from UW-Madison.

To learn more, click here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

milwaukee tonight

Watch "Milwaukee Tonight" weekdays at 6:30 p.m. on TMJ4