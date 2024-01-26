UConn's KK Arnold embraced in Milwaukee homecoming

MILWAUKEE — While Tuesday at the Al McGuire Center was an away game of sorts for eight-ranked UConn (17-3, 9-0), it wasn’t the hostile road environment you’d usually expect against Marquette (15-4, 4-4).

Instead, most of Tuesday’s crowd was actually there for one person, a Husky freshman returning home.

With hundreds of fans in attendance to see No. 2, Germantown’s KK Arnold received a warm welcome on Tuesday in a homecoming many have waited for.

"I can't even tell you — and I'm not playing — but I've gotten goose bumps for her, right?" Kim Arnold, KK's mom, smiled. "Just to be able to come back home in this environment and play is an awesome experience.”

Since finding her groove in the Huskies starting five, KK’s mom has been to nearly every game this season.

However, she wasn’t the only one that had Tuesday's date circled.

“One of the groups that are here is the Little League Youth Germantown team where KK came up playing," she explained. "They sent her a (video) message last night."

“It was just a surreal moment looking at the video," KK smiled. "I'm like wow, I’m actually in college now, it's actually like all coming about here, so it was just great seeing them as well, getting to take pictures.”

The former Germantown star has quickly cemented herself in the Huskies locker room starting 14 games this season.

Averaging 9.8 points and 2.4 steals per game, Arnold has become an indispensable piece to one of college basketball’s best coaches in Geno Auriemma.

“Once we got acclimated to (the new rotation), KK became like the engine that was driving everything because of her quickness, her speed," Auriemma explained. "And yet, when you look, she still finds a way to score enough points to keep everybody honest. They can't play off of her.”

When it came time to check out of the game, the crowd delivered a standing ovationf or Wisconsin's Ms. Basketball.

“We're appreciative of everything that KK has received for support, not only from just us," KK's mom expressed. "We often say her community is family.”

Arnold finished with 13 points in Tuesday’s 85-58 victory over Marquette.

The Huskies have now won 13 contests in a row and have a four-game lead in the Big East.

“I thought she gave the home fans a lot to cheer about," Auriemma smiled. "I don't know where we'd be without her.”

UConn hosts No. 15 Notre Dame on Saturday.



