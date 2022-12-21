UConn-bound KK Arnold focuses on Germantown

KK Arnold might be UConn-bound and knows the Huskies history.

Lance Allan asks: What is the GOAT of the GOATS?

"Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore," KK Arnold says. "Moriah Jefferson. All those. All those legends I watched."

And over the summer, played on Team USA's 3-on-3 team.

"Going overseas to Hungary and playing against all types of areas, Egypt," KK Arnold says. "Netherlands and all those types of teams so it was a very good experience the whole summer."

But for the two-time State Player of the Year, the future is not on her mind.

"I don't wanna think about that yet," KK Arnold says.

She lives in the present in Germantown where with the Warhawks, she's more thrilled with an assist, than all her points.

"I loved that," KK Arnold says. "I told my teammates, I was like if I can get you guys the balls, like I would get that, 9 times out of 10 from me than scoring but you know, they always tell me you know we're coming around you and like I said, it's good for me as well like when all the attention's on me because now I can just dish off."

Her spirit rubs off on her team, excited about her recent TikTok dance that got more than 30,000 views.

"I like to dance. I have a whole bunch of dances. I like to hip. I should do a little hip action but my new TikTok is blowing up," KK Arnold says with a laugh. "I'm comin' down. Hey, that's it, that's it y'all!"

And who knows? Someday she might have my job or even commentate about herself during games.

"KK how do you feel?" KK Arnold says. "Ah, feeling great. You know, a lot of things happened. I fed my teammates really well. Even though scoring may have seemed big, but all my teammates were a big part of it. Great, great, great. Great to hear. Great to hear. Great to hear."

I'm still trying to wrap my head around one of KK's recent stat lines. A career-high 43 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, and 5 steals. Incredible talent.

