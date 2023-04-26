Truck racing returns to Milwaukee Mile with the Clean Harbors 175

Some thought major racing series would never return to the Milwaukee Mile. Well, it's back, as NASCAR will be back at the legendary oval with the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, for the first time since 2009.

"I remember watching the truck races on TV," NASCAR Craftsman Trucks points leader Ty Majeski of Seymour says. "I was only nine or 10 at the time. Great history. A lot of roots here with the truck series. Really neat to come back here. 9 or 10, come back here."

Majeski is a Seymour, Wisconsin native who has won everywhere in the Badger state.

"I think I’ve pretty much covered all the paved tracks," Majeski says. "And won at Road America as well. I’ve just been in great positions to drive great vehicles for great race teams. There’s a lot of great race tracks in Wisconsin and Milwaukee was the last one I haven’t won at and you don’t get too many opportunities to race here, once per year if you’re lucky. To finally win that ASA Midwest Tour race in 2021 was a huge check mark off my bucket list."

And if successful, Indy Car could make a return to the Mile as well.

"I think everyone’s just in the curious mode right now," President of Track Enterprises Bob Sargent says. " Is it possible? Will the market bear something like that? Will the facility hold any other cars? Even the NASCAR level, we have a couple more levels to look at there. Anything’s possible. The right things have to fall in place and we have to keep producing good events and get the facility up to standards and I would hope to be involved with anything that comes to the Milwaukee Mile now."

The Clean Harbors 175 on Aug. 27 will bring some added appeal since it will be the second race in the postseason's round of 10.

