Top 5 most impactful NFL injuries of 2017

After he tore his ACL in week four against the Lions, the Vikings handed the backfield over to a combination of Latavius Murray and Jerrick McKinnon, and the pair was impressive. They led Minnesota to the league's 7th best rushing attack in terms of yards and touchdowns.
However, they averaged 3.9 yards per carry, the 9th worst total in the league.
Cook averaged 4.8 yards per carry in his short stint, which would've been tied for 6th best in the league if he kept it up all season.
Perhaps, if Cook were still healthy, the Vikings would be an even bigger favorite to win the NFC and advance to the Super Bowl.
For the second year in a row, the two-time defensive player of the year lost a majority of his season due to injury, and nowadays, the Texans are most used to life without Watt than with Watt.
However, Watt's impact can't be understated.
This season, the Texas defense ranked last in points scored, 20th in yards against, 24th in passing yards against, and 22nd in rushing yards against. They were below average in every single metric.
The last time Watt played a full season—2015—they ranked 7th in points scored, 3rd in yards against, 3rd in passing yards against and 10th in rushing yards against.
Granted, both Vince Wilfork, Quinten Demps have departd since then, and they lost linebackers Whiteny Mercilus and Brian Cushing for a significant time this season, but a healthy Watt is dominant and destructive force in teh NFL.
Despite a banged up defense, the Texans were rejuvenated behind the strong, accurate arm of their star rookie quarterback, Deshaun Watson. In just six starts, Watson threw for 1700 yards, 19 touchdowns, and only 8 interceptions while maintaining a 103 QB rating.
Though Watson only led his team to a 3-3 record, all three of his loses were to teams with winnings records.
He lost 36-33 to the Patriots in week 3, 43-34 to the Chiefs in week 5, and 41-38 to the Seahawks in week 7.
Combined in those games, he was 57-94 (61%) for 964 yards, 11 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. He was the clear rookie of the year before the injury.