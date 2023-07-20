Tony Romo on the WSGA State Am, Erin Hills, and the NFL

Tony Romo comes home to play in the Wisconsin State Amateur and you can tell, the conditions were tough. Very wind here for his first time at Erin Hills.

Lance Allan asks, "What is it like to get home, play in the State Am, and play in these conditions that they wanted in 2017 for the US Open?"

"I mean the conditions were extremely difficult," Romo says. "And Erin Hills, WSGA deserves a ton of credit. I mean this is as well done as you can have a tournament. I mean the conditions were pristine, it's perfect. Erin Hills set this up, a true test of golf. It's a gem, it's not hidden because the US Open's been here, but it's a gem. I really think this went way up on my radar for one of the best golf courses in the state, if not one, two, or three. So this was a great week. Enjoyed it. My dad qualified so it was really special to be out here with him."

Lance Allan asks, "I'm getting ready for my preseason duties with your CBS buddy Kevin (Harlan), are you ready for your duties?"

"We're excited," Romo says. "I think it's going to be a great football season and I'll tell you what, last year shifted everything. It's the most teams. I think it will be the same this year that have a chance to win the Super Bowl. I think usually there's about three or four teams max who could really win it, and one team might surprise you like the Bengals a few years back. But obviously, they're in the mix now year in and year out, but I think there's seven to nine teams who have the talent, ability, and coaching who can actually win it. And that's rare. You know, usually, it's two to four.

Romo says he's already studying the film and he says Jordan Love greatly benefitted from sitting behind Aaron Rodgers with the Packers.

