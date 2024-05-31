Tickets on sale now for 2025 U.S. Women's Open at Erin Hills

The U.S. Women's Open is underway in Pennsylvania. More than 150 of the best in the world are teeing it up now at Lancaster Country Club.

The field includes world number one, Nelly Korda. Amateur Adela Cernousek, who just won the NCAA D1 individual championship for Texas A&M, is also in the field. Next year, this tournament will be coming to Erin Hills, in Erin, Wisconsin.

You may remember Erin Hills hosted the U.S. Open Championship for men in 2017. Erin Hills says more than 200 thousand people attended the tournament for the week. John Morrissett, Competitions Director at Erin Hills, joined Susan Kim and Steve Chamraz on TMJ4 News at 4:00 to talk about preparations and the excitement of the U.S. Women's Open coming to Wisconsin in one year.

Tickets for next year are on sale now.

You can watch this year's tournament on Saturday and Sunday, on TMJ4.

