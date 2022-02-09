'They're the defending champions for a reason': LeBron James says the Lakers can't get to the Bucks' level

MILWAUKEE — After the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Lakers 131-116 on Tuesday night, LeBron James was asked if he thinks the Lakers can get to the Milwaukee Bucks' level.

"No," James said while swallowing his pride. "They're the defending champions for a reason."

LeBron James does not believe that the Los Angelos Lakers can get to the Milwaukee Bucks' level. This is a statement that long-time Bucks fans have dreamed of hearing.

The NBA has shifted from the #LakeShow to #Fearthedear and Milwaukee is not mad about it.

LeBron answers a question asking if he thinks the Lakers can get to the Milwaukee Bucks’ level: pic.twitter.com/B6djsSdoEN — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) February 9, 2022

