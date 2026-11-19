PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. (TMJ4) — For the first time since 1990, Port Washington football is competing for a state title.

A game that the Pirates tell me has the community buzzing.

"Our town has got that prideful tradition, and we've always represented well and we've gone there, so it's been a long time, but you bet, we're ready to play and we're excited," head coach John Bunyan said.

"It felt like an expectation like we were talking today at school, like going to state almost felt like an expectation, we still feel we got so much season left," senior Kade Kintop said.

One example of tradition for the Pirates is their pre- and postgame ritual: touching the anchor with links surrounding it that bears the names of alumni.

"It's just like a symbol of togetherness and like a community and we all have each other's back. Like it's kind of like this is all true of family," junior Jack Bunyan said.

"On senior night each one of the seniors will have a link and they add it to the chain and their name is on there and the year and it's forever part of our, our tradition and our family," John Bunyan said.

"It felt really weird. It felt like I was a freshman last year. I mean, being a senior, you know, you're never really ready for it to be over. Knowing that this is my last everything, you know, you got to really take it all in," Kintop said.

On the field, quarterback Jack Bunyan has had a historic year. With his head coach and father watching from the sidelines, he's seen how much he's loved the game since he was a child.

"I realized probably when I was a ball boy, when I was probably about like 5-years-old, running around, I was filling up waters and giving balls to the ref and you know just being around the game," he said.

"My wife would catch videos of him being frustrated and upset when we'd have a loss and then explaining why we'd lose at a really young age. He just truly loves the game and has a real understanding of it and is passionate about it," John Bunyan said.

Kickoff for Port Washington versus Pewaukee is set for Friday at 10 a.m.