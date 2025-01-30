'Thank God that I did do the surgery': Dwyane Wade reveals cancer diagnosis, surgery to remove kidney tumor

Hall of Famer and Marquette legend Dwyane Wade revealed Thursday that he was recently diagnosed with cancer on his kidney.

Wade shared in the latest episode of "The Why with Dwayne Wade" that he had 40 percent of one of his kidneys removed to ensure that the cancerous mass was entirely eliminated.

"Thank God that I did do the surgery, because the tumor was cancerous," Wade said.

Wade revealed that he went to the doctor in 2023 for stomach cramps and problems urinating. The mass was found after a full body scan. The surgery took place in December of that year.

"I was struggling," Wade revealed, but "in my weakness, I found strength in my family."

Wade was a three-time NBA champion in 2006, 2012, and 2013, and was a 13-time All-Star. He led Marquette to the Final Four in 2003.

