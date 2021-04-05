Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson facing 22 sexual misconduct lawsuits

A total of 22 women have now filed a lawsuit against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson for alleged sexual misconduct during massage sessions.

According to USA Today and the Houston Chronicle, a woman filed the latest lawsuit Friday in Harris County District Court.

On Friday, the Houston Police Department announced that they were investigating Watson after a complainant filed a criminal report involving the 25-year-old quarterback.

Per the USA Today, some of the women in the lawsuit allege Watson exposed himself, purposely touched their hands with his genitals, or forcefully tried to kiss him during separate massage sessions.

Last week, Watson's attorney Rusty Hardin released statements from 18 massage therapists who said Watson was professional with them during sessions, The Chronicle reported.

The NFL is also conducting an investigation into Watson under its personal conduct policy.

Watson has broadly denied he acted inappropriately and said he looks forward to clearing his name.

The attorney representing the women, Tony Buzbee, said he'd be holding a press conference Tuesday, the outlets reported.