Taylor's 10th-inning RBI helps Brewers beat Marlins 2-1

Marta Lavandier/AP
Milwaukee Brewers celebrate their win in 10 innings of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Brewers Marlins Baseball
Posted at 5:03 PM, May 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-09 18:03:02-04

MIAMI — Tyrone Taylor hit a two-out, tiebreaking single in the 10th inning, and seven Milwaukee Brewers pitchers combined on a six-hitter to beat the Miami Marlins 2-1.

Marlins reliever Anthony Bass retired the first two batters in the 10th, but after an intentional walk, Taylor’s hit brought home automatic runner Pablo Reyes from second. Josh Hader pitched a perfect ninth with two strikeouts, lowering his ERA to 0.71.

Drew Rasmussen pitched the 10th and earned his first career save by working around a two-out walk and stranding automatic runner Lewis Brinson at third.

