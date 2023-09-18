Sussex Hamilton, Marquette University HS top the Greater Metro Conference

It was a fight for first place in the Greater Metro with the conference's top four teams all going head-to-head in Week Five.

Sussex Hamilton 48, Brookfield Central 24

The Chargers (5-0, 3-0) defended their home turf Friday with a 48-24 victory over Brookfield Central.

Senior quarterback Tyler Hatcher eclipsed 1,000 passing yards on the season following his 244-yard performance, while also connecting for three touchdowns. He also rushed for 80 yards and one score.

Linebacker LaDanian Mielke led all defenders with 17 tackles (9 solo) and one sack.

Sussex Hamilton travels to Marquette (4-1, 3-0) in Week Sic for a battle of first place in the Greater Metro Conference. Brookfield Central (4-1, 2-1) hosts Menomonee Falls (3-2, 2-1)

Marquette University 35, Menomonee Falls 0

Behind sophomore running back Tommy Novotny's 215 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns, the Hilltoppers shutout Menomonee Falls 35-0.

Two of the sophomore's touchdowns came in the first quarter. On fourth and one at the Phoenix's 19-yard line, Marquette's offensive line forged a pathway right up the middle for Novotny to run untouched into the endzone.

The sophomore's longest score came from 71-yards out on the Hilltopper's third drive of the night.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip