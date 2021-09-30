Super Bowl LVI halftime performers announced

LOS ANGELES — We now know who is set to play the Super Bowl LVI halftime show on NBC in February.

Kendrick Lamar posted a photo to social media on Thursday of Snoop Dog, Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre, Eminem and himself. Pepsi confirmed the news in a statement soon after.

The Pepsi Halftime Show is set for SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California outside Los Angeles on Feb. 13, 2022.

This is the first time the five stars will perform together on stage, Pepsi said.

“The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career,” Dr. Dre said in a statement.

The Super Bowl is airing on NBC (TMJ4) and Telemundo and streaming live on Peacock.

Nearly 100 million viewers tuned in to last year’s halftime show.

The Super Bowl returns to the Los Angeles area since 1993.

For more information about Super Bowl LVI, visit SuperBowl.com.

