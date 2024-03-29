Students, community members have Marquette Sweet 16 gear flying off shelves

The Marquette Golden Eagles have made it to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament!

Blue and Gold Sweet 16 gear is flying off the shelves at the Marquette Spirit shop. We've seen fans going all-in since the tournament began, and that school spirit is only growing stronger on campus.

Fans told TMJ4's Sydni Eure that it's hard to contain the excitement — Marquette hasn't made it this far in the tournament since 2013. She asked store staff how much of the Sweet 16 gear has been sold since it arrived Monday morning. Staff say there was a mad dash to buy anything and everything, and thousands of items have already found new homes.

Friday night's match up between Marquette and North Carolina State tips off at 6:09 p.m. We will have coverage live throughout the day.

Watch Sydni's interviews with Marquette fans above.



