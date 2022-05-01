Watch
Stroman outpitches Burnes, Cubs beat Brewers to avoid sweep

Morry Gash/AP
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Marcus Stroman throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Posted at 6:05 PM, May 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-01 19:05:45-04

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Marcus Stroman threw two-hit ball for seven innings, outpitching Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes and leading the Chicago Cubs over the Milwaukee Brewers 2-0.

Patrick Wisdom homered as the Cubs ended a four-game losing streak. They had been outscored 20-2 in dropping the first two games of the series at Milwaukee.

Stroman earned his first win for his new team in his fifth start. Pitching on his 31st birthday, he struck out five and walked one.

Burnes struck out 10 in seven innings, giving up four hits. He retired the first 13 batters before Wisdom homered in the fifth.

