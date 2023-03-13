Stories from the Combine: Will McDonald IV hoping to make jump to the NFL

Rarely is there a boring story about how an athlete got into their sport.

Lorenzo Cain, for instance, played baseball because he got cut from his basketball team. He would have played football but his mother wouldn't allow it. Crazy to think that the World Series Champion and Gold Glover almost missed out on his calling.

At the 2023 NFL Combine, we ran into Will McDonald who has a similar story. Will was originally from Milwaukee, moved to Pewaukee, and went to high school at Waukesha North. He was a big basketball guy and didn’t care much about football.

Ironically, he didn’t even know who JJ Watt was when he was in high school. Now, he not only knows who the Watt brothers are, but he also has a chance to become a pro football player just like them.

"It’s all about reaching my full potential, that’s what I’m trying to do through this whole process. I don’t want to look back and say I didn’t do everything 100 percent, throw everything on the table. I just want to reach my fullest potential so I can help everyone around me reach their fullest potential," says Will, NFL hopeful, former Iowa State and Waukesha North defensive end. "To be honest, I’m trying to win a Super Bowl. Whatever team I go to, I’m trying to help them get to the Super Bowl."

When asked about what he brings to the table, he had this to say about his abilities:

"You’re definitely guaranteed a couple of sacks a game and I’m gonna help everyone reach their fullest potential. I’m gonna approach it the same way. It’s not you vs. me, it’s me vs. me. I’m gonna do anything I can to not let you block me and I’m going to do everything I can to be a force on the defense," says Will. "I always have a plan in my pass rush. I have a counter, and a counter to that counter and I just want to be relentless to the QB. I can play just about any position on the defense, I can definitely be that versatile type of player so it’s, however, any team wants to use me."

Along with the fact that Will has made the most of his opportunities, admiration can be found in his honesty about life. Even with athletic talent, Will sought education. At one time, he believed the Army would be a way to provide for his family.

It's the approach to better ones self in any way that is truly inspiring.

