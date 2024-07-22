"Now we've got this open area," Steve Stricker says. "You can literally see the whole golf course except for holes four and five."

Hearing Steve Stricker describe TPC Wisconsin, the new home of the American Family Championship, you can tell he takes great pride in the redesign of the course, along with Dennis Tiziani.

"It's very special for him and his family," Stricker says. "For us, for me, you know, Mario, his whole family, Gina. Yeah, I mean, we all take a lot of pride in what this is all about."

And it will benefit an underserved area of Madison.

Watch: See the beauty of the new TPC Wisconsin with Steve Stricker:

Steve Stricker shows off TPC Wisconsin, new home of the American Family Insurance Championship

"I think it's gonna be great to bring this over to the northeast side too," Stricker says. "Not a lot of things happen over on this side of town, and it kind of gets a bad rap. I think for us to bring this over here, to bring the economic part over here to this side of town, is a really nice thing that's going to happen."

This means the Stricker Foundation will help those getting into the game.

"Just to introduce this game to as many people as we can through our foundation," Stricker says. "We go other ways, you know, with trying to help families, help kids, and that can mean a million different things."

All while serving the Wisconsin golf fan.

"A lot of discounts for people probably," Stricker says. "But it's what Wisconsin likes to do, right? Have a reason to get out there, have a beer or a drink, and get together and party."

Stricker says the planting of natural vegetation in the marshes, plus a different format for the American Family Championship—quite possibly a team event—will make TPC Wisconsin special.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

