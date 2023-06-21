Steve Stricker goes one-on-one with TMJ4's Lance Allan

After Steve Stricker won the American Family Championship for the first time, near his home, he can't help but think about the U.S. Senior Open and Sentry World later on this month. The site of his 1984 WIAA State Individual Golf Championship.

"That was the first course I think in Wisconsin that really was different, in a good way," Stricker says. "You know, I mean it was new. It was hard. It had water. I grew up in a small little 9-hole course in Edgerton. You know, we didn't have any water to worry about and now all of the sudden you gotta manage that part in your game and not hit it in the water and all the flowers on number 16."

In addition to playing, he's back with the Ryder Cup, but this time as assistant U.S. captain to Zach Johnson.

"It's a big Ryder Cup for us this year to go over there and our guys are playing great. It's a great opportunity for us to go over there and win one for a change," Stricker says.

As for hosting the American Family Championship, he can't wait until it comes to his home course in 2025, the renamed TPC Wisconsin.

"You know, I played a Big Ten championship at Cherokee Country Club back in the late '80s," Stricker says. "You know, so I've been around there. You know, I married Dennis' daughter. You know, I mean it's a family golf course. It's, I've been around that a lot of years and it's Dennis' golf course first of all and it's his dream to have done this and I'm just supporting his dream."

And after a funk during his PGA days and a serious health scare after the Ryder Cup, does Steve want to go three for three, on comebacks?

"I don't want any more comebacks. I'm good though with what I'm doing right now," Stricker says. "You know, just keep plugging along. And, but you know, life is a journey right? And you just learn from all these ups and downs and I'm no different. And I'm just fortunate and lucky to continue to play at a nice level. And look forward to this year. We got a special year of golf here in Wisconsin."

I asked Steve Stricker if we can start the hype train since he'll be trying to make it three for three on majors at the U.S. Senior Open later this month in the state of Wisconsin. He laughed and says bring it.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip