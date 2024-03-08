State bound: J.J. Glass-Barnes key piece to The Prairie School's program turnaround

After more than a 10-year hiatus from the WIAA State Girls Basketball Tournament, The Prairie School (25-3) returns to the big stage later tonight for a semifinal date with Laconia (26-2), the defending Division 4 champions.

The program’s turnaround began three years ago when head coach Abby Jamarillo took over. However, it also started with a former freshman who has since molded into one of the best players in the state.

Junior guard Jasonya "J.J." Glass-Barnes averages 21.9 points per game for The Prairie School. While she can score from all areas of the floor, Glass-Barnes prides herself in being a floor general.

“Her court vision is amazing," Jamarillo shared. "She sees things before they're even happening. She can make that pass and she's okay making that pass and sacrificing some of her points to give her teammate an easier shot… and you don't find that in a lot of star players.”

“If I want to score, yeah, I'll take those opportunities, but making my teammates better around me really helps the team get better," Glass-Barnes added.

It’s a selfless play-style that started turning heads at the collegiate level when Glass-Barnes was only in eighth grade when she received an offer from North Dakota.

As a junior, she has 11 total Division I offers, including in-state ones from both Marquette and Wisconsin.

“Her uncle Derek has been training her since she was a little girl and they have spent hours and hours and hours in the gym," Jamarillo explained. "It takes the commitment that she's put in to be the next level D1 type player.”

Before making any college decisions, Glass-Barnes only has one thing on her mind: getting revenge against Laconia while also bringing home a long-awaited state championship.

“We have a good plan, but we just have to execute that day on Thursday," Glass-Barnes said. "If we execute, we'll get what we want.”

The Prairie School lost to Laconia at the beginning of this season during non-conference play, 72-53. However, the Hawks were without one of their star players Meg Decker.

The Hawks's only state championship came during the 2003-04 season.

Thursday's Division 4 semifinal tips off at 6:35 p.m.

