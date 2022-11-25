Watch Now
Sports

Actions

State and WNBA legend Anna DeForge adds to Milwaukee Panthers as assistant coach

Anna DeForge
Paul Battaglia/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Minnesota Lynx Anna DeForge looks to pass against the San Antonio Silver Stars during a basketball game Sunday, June 8, 2008 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Paul Battaglia)
Anna DeForge
Posted at 2:49 PM, Nov 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-25 15:49:33-05

Milwaukee Panthers women's basketball is getting a boost with Assistant Coach Anna DeForge.

DeForge was a two-time All-American in college, a two-time WNBA All-Star, a Wisconsin basketball Hall of Famer — and at one point, the state's all-time leading scorer.

"Well Anna and I had built a relationship when she moved back to Wisconsin," Milwaukee Panthers Head Coach Kyle Rechlicz says.

"And you know, she's a legend in the state and has had such a successful professional career. We had this open spot, and I couldn't think of a better person to fill into it. She brings a wealth of knowledge. Especially from a player development side, because she was such a good player herself."

"I was like wow, like this is someone who can really bring a lot to our program," Milwaukee Panthers Forward Megan Walstad says.

"And right away, we felt comfortable with her. She definitely connects with all of us. And it's really great having her in the gym and her voice is definitely heard a lot. Giving advice to even me as a post player who she doesn't have, you know, that post experience necessarily, but she's always talking to me and giving me advice so I really appreciate that in her."

"Not being from Wisconsin? I wasn't sure who she was," Milwaukee Panthers Guard Jessi GIles says. "But she's actually my skills coach. And so, being able to spend as much time in the gym as I have with her? It's been amazing. Like, even from this summer and in the preseason? I feel like she's elevated my game so much already. I'm a person who loves to get in the gym. And she always loves to get in the gym with me. So I can text her at any time of the day and she's always down to do a workout with me, so it's just been huge."

DeForge is a native of tiny Niagara, Wisconsin, near the state border with the U.P. She is also a five team European champion - that's a lot of accolades and hard work.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Waukesha Christmas Parade V1 480X360.png

Waukesha Christmas Parade

How to watch the 2022 Waukesha Christmas Parade live on TMJ4