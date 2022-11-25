State and WNBA legend Anna DeForge adds to Milwaukee Panthers as assistant coach

Milwaukee Panthers women's basketball is getting a boost with Assistant Coach Anna DeForge.

DeForge was a two-time All-American in college, a two-time WNBA All-Star, a Wisconsin basketball Hall of Famer — and at one point, the state's all-time leading scorer.

"Well Anna and I had built a relationship when she moved back to Wisconsin," Milwaukee Panthers Head Coach Kyle Rechlicz says.

"And you know, she's a legend in the state and has had such a successful professional career. We had this open spot, and I couldn't think of a better person to fill into it. She brings a wealth of knowledge. Especially from a player development side, because she was such a good player herself."

"I was like wow, like this is someone who can really bring a lot to our program," Milwaukee Panthers Forward Megan Walstad says.

"And right away, we felt comfortable with her. She definitely connects with all of us. And it's really great having her in the gym and her voice is definitely heard a lot. Giving advice to even me as a post player who she doesn't have, you know, that post experience necessarily, but she's always talking to me and giving me advice so I really appreciate that in her."

"Not being from Wisconsin? I wasn't sure who she was," Milwaukee Panthers Guard Jessi GIles says. "But she's actually my skills coach. And so, being able to spend as much time in the gym as I have with her? It's been amazing. Like, even from this summer and in the preseason? I feel like she's elevated my game so much already. I'm a person who loves to get in the gym. And she always loves to get in the gym with me. So I can text her at any time of the day and she's always down to do a workout with me, so it's just been huge."

DeForge is a native of tiny Niagara, Wisconsin, near the state border with the U.P. She is also a five team European champion - that's a lot of accolades and hard work.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip