Stanley Cup makes appearance at Froedtert and Medical College of Wisconsin

Whitefish Bay native and Florida Panthers general manager Bill Zito brought the trophy to Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin. It's a thank you from Zito to the healthcare staff who helped treat his mother and sister for cancer before they ultimately lost their battles.

"They've been instrumental in really building incredible bridges with the community in order to make Milwaukee medicine really the best medicine in the world," said Dr. Douglas B Evans, the chair of the surgery department at the Medical College.

It's tradition for every member of the Florida Panthers' roster and staff to spend 24 hours wiht the coveted Stanley Cup trophy and Zito chose to spend his time at home in southeast Wisconsin.

