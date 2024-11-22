Racine St. Catherine’s (14-0) defeated Baldwin-Woodville (12-2) 26 to 22 in the 2024 WIAA Division 4 State Championship on Thursday.

The victory comes less than a week after St. Catherine’s beat Aquinas High School 12-6. This is the Angels’ second state championship in program history and first since 2018.

Watch: St. Catherine’s beats Baldwin-Woodville in WIAA State Championship

TMJ4's Tahleel Mohieldin is at Camp Randall and will have a live report on TMJ4 News at 10.

