Spencer Stastney is the second Milwaukee born and bred Admirals player

MILWAUKEE — Troy Grosenick was the first, and now the Admirals are billing defenseman Spencer Stastney as the second-born and raised Milwaukee area hockey player to play for the team.

"That's pretty cool, you know getting drafted by Nashville," Stastney says. "And realizing like wow, the Admirals are the AHL team is pretty cool, and then being here has been awesome."

Stastney grew up in Mequon and loved going to Admirals games.

"It's awesome," Stastney says. "I haven't been here in awhile, just playing juniors and going down to Chicago even for youth hockey. So, it's nice to be back home and in front of the home fans and just enjoy being in Wisconsin. I remember being in the Winter Club, going out here at intermission, then wearing our jerseys out in the stands and it was always just a fun time."

As a rookie, Stastney is like the Rock. He knows his role and shuts his mouth.

"I'm a quiet guy anyways," Stastney says. "So yeah, just follow the leaders here and just have some fun and make sure we're doing everything right."

And he loves the Admirals giveaway nights.

"If you go with any of like the legends here," Stastney says. "I would like to see a Cavallini as a mission guy myself, but no, bobbleheads in general are awesome."

Hockey in southeast Wisconsin continues to grow thanks to the Admirals and Junior Admirals, and Wisconsin connections like Spencer Stastney that help the cause.

