Sisters go from UW-Milwaukee soccer team to representing the Philippines in the World Cup

MILWAUKEE — From Milwaukee to the World Cup! Two sisters who sharpened their soccer skills at UWM are shining on one of sports' biggest stages, helping power the Philippines to its first-ever Women's World Cup win.

Former UW-Milwaukee women's soccer player Olivia McDaniel represented the Philippines alongside her sister Chandler at the Women's World Cup, taking place in New Zealand and Australia.

John Cowpland/AP Philippines' goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel reacts following the Women's World Cup Group A soccer match between New Zealand and the Philippines in Wellington, New Zealand, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland)

Olivia played for the Panthers as a second-string goalie from 2016-2019. Chandler was a starter for the team from 2018-2019. Now, they are both World Cup stars.

Olivia is often fighting for playing time and Chandler, fighting off injuries, just returned to the pitch after an ACL injury. So how did these two California girls find themselves playing for the Philippines?

Alessandra Tarantino/AP Switzerland's Geraldine Reuteler, left, and Philippines' Chandler McDaniel compete for the ball during the Women's World Cup Group A soccer match between the Philippines and Switzerland in Dunedin, New Zealand, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Their maternal grandparents came to the United States when they were young, passing on dual citizenship to their granddaughters.

