Sheboygan's Kully Kollath's journey from pro wrestling to helping those with addictions

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wisc. — Kully Kollath runs Samaritans Hand, a drug and alcohol addiction treatment center in Sheboygan.

"The drug problem [here] is almost unexplainable," Kollath said. "We've had law enforcement. We've had the people that run the jails. Detention centers. The sheriff. Even the police chief is on our board of directors. But they've definitely seen a difference in crime. A difference in the drug use."

Kollath serves as Samaritans Hand executive director.

"[It's] a faith-based drug and alcohol organization. We help anybody that's an adult," Kollath said. "You need to know sort of where you've come from, to get to where you're going, right?"

Kollath wrestled as Kent Carlson and Jesse James and was part of the James Gang in the AWA, WCW, and WWF. His issues not only cost him but his tag team.

"I sort of really took my partner down with me because if you know, one side of something collapses? The other side does as well," Kollath said. "So that was always a sore spot that we started together. Rose to the top together. And then I sort of kicked the legs out from under us. So, other people always suffer from what you do with your drug and alcohol addictions."

Now, his pro wrestling background makes him more relatable to those who come from the streets.

"We've got a common bond, that I'm not just some kind of square in a tie," Kollath said. "The path that God brought me to, is he used that professional wrestling to maybe meet some of these people to be a platform to use for His glory."

And even after all these years, Kollath can cut a hot promo for his new mission in life.

"If you wanna see the good stuff. You come and get the good stuff. We are the good stuff and we got the good stuff. Come and get it and get it now!" Kollath said.

Kollath's life reads like a movie. In fact, it will be developed into a book, early next year.

