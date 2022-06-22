Sheboygan Strongman to compete in Brat City Strongest competition on July 30

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Chris Alitz of Sheboygan might be one guy you want to know. He is a multi United States champion who could help you move a lot of heavy stuff.

"I started out actually back in high school, 100 years ago, doing power lifting," Alitz says. "I got into that, and then I watched, about the time ESPN2 came on/ The world's strongest man from the 70's and 80's was on that, and then a couple years after I finished college, I said, why not. Just found a spot. It used to be a lot harder. About 10 years ago, I had to drive from La Crosse to Chicago to compete. Now, it's everywhere."

39-year-old Alitz has a day job at 3 Sheeps Brewing Company in Sheboygan. But when he comes to Rage Fitness, he morphs into something else.

"My best accomplishment would be my three United States strongman national championships," Alitz says. "And the one year I did it, it came with a trip to compete in Barcelona, Spain, at the Arnold Pro Championships. I got to compete against multiple guys who actually are at World's Strongest Man."

TMJ4's Lance Allan asked Alitz if he got to meet Arnold.

"I did get to meet Arnold," Alitz says. "Shake his hand. It was pretty awesome."

The strength of Chris? Almost super human.

"My deadlift? I'm working close to 800 pounds right now," Alitz says. "Smaller events that people might not know. I've done yoke carries, which is just a bar across your back. I've done that, over 1,000 pounds."

So with all that strength, he is a man in demand in Eastern Wisconsin.

Lance Allan asked him, "How often do your friends ask you if you can help them move or get furniture out of the house?"

"A lot," Alitz says. "We get asked a lot. Actually last year, I was asked by a random woman at Walmart to help her move. And actually four of the guys from the strongman group, we went to her house and helped her move across town, because she didn't have anybody else to help her out."

3 Sheeps Brewing Company, along with Rage Fitness, will host the Brat City Strongest competition on July 30. Some of the money raised will go to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

