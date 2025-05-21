Sheboygan gets shout-out from WNBA star Caitlin Clark in latest State Farm commercial

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark appears in a new commercial for State Farm, and the city of Sheboygan is getting an unexpected shout-out.

In the ad, Clark watches a highlight on TV in which she nails a shot "from the logo." That inspires her to think that life would be easier if she could do everything from the logo.

That's where Jake from State Farm comes in - he begins painting State Farm logos all around Clark's home, which makes her everyday tasks dramatically easier.

At one point, Clark appears to be watching a trivia show on her television. That's where "Sheboygan" comes in.

You can watch the ad below:

The ad is expected to run during the NBA Playoffs and WNBA regular season games, according to Fieldhouse Files.

In her first year in the WNBA, Clark was the Rookie of the Year. She was also the league's assists leader - and if that wasn't enough, Clark was named to the All-Rookie Team, the All-WNBA First Team, and was a WNBA All-Star.

In her time at Iowa, Clark was a two-time Naismith College Player of the Year. She remains the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer.

