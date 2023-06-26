SentryWorld, Stevens Point eager for the opportunity to show off during U.S. Senior Open

Plenty of U.S. Senior Open and golf fans are excited to see SentryWorld, especially since the course has been closed since October 1.

"We made the decision to close the entire year leading up to the championship, so that every blade of grass, every blemish on the golf course is eliminated,” says SentryWorld general manager Mike James. “And that speaks to the level of commitment we are putting in for this championship."

For the 25,000 residents of Stevens Point, this is big.

"Hosting an event of this size is like hosting the Super Bowl," James says. "It is that big of an event."

Now as for the course? It will truly test these male golfers ages 50 and up.

"I think 7,211 yards, on the scorecard," USGA Senior Director of Championships Ben Kimball says. “Will it play at 7,211 on a daily basis? No. It might be closer to 7,150 on a given day and some days it might be closer to 73.”

The United States Golf Association trying to balance a tough test, but not too tough.

"I guess there’s always the fear of the unknown since we don’t have a long history of USGA events and obviously it’s our first U.S. Senior Open here. There are a few things where I just don’t know what’s going to happen," Kimball says.

But with the course in perfect shape? It's time for central and northern Wisconsin to show out.

"We love Stevens Point," James says. "I’m born and raised here, we love this area. What a treat to be able to share this with people all over the world., from about 90 countries around the world. The eyes of the world will be on Steven’s Point and this golf course. We couldn’t be more pleased."

Up to 75,000 visitors are expected to attend the U.S. Senior Open, pumping a much-needed estimate of $20 million into the central and northern Wisconsin communities and small businesses still struggling with inflation and tough economic conditions.

