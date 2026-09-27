Wilmot Union High School hosts inaugural girls flag football tournament

WILMOT, Wis. — Girls flag football is one of the fastest-growing sports.

That sport continues to expand in our neighborhoods as Wilmot Union High School hosts its first-ever tournament.

Watch Shahji Adam's report in the video player below:

Wilmot High School hosts inaugural girls flag football tournament

"I feel a big part ... being the first flag football team in Wilmot and being part of the first tournament here," senior Kinlee Abell said.

"Before, we didn't have these kind of things, and it ... kind of makes you feel special that you're like being a part of it and starting out," sophomore Nora Jones said.

One of the first stories I covered was the growth of girls flag football in Wisconsin, and the players told me how much it means to them that sport is expanding with more teams and tournaments.

"I've always wanted to play football, like tackle football, but I was never allowed to — but I'm allowed to play this," junior Ellie Dixon said.

"My freshman year, I never even thought about flag football; it wasn't even a thought, but now to see us host a tournament, my senior year is awesome," Abell said.

"I'm happy that I get to do like this sort of stuff because I've always kind of wanted to do it, but never really had the chance," Jones said.

Representatives of girls flag football are looking to make it become a WIAA-sanctioned sport — making the sport official means more opportunities for the players.

"You go to state, you can compete against more teams; more teams will be involved. We only have four teams in our conference, so I feel like if it became a WIAA sport, more teams would join," Dixon said.

Seven teams of JV and Varsity took part in this tournament, and the players told me that for next year, they're hoping to see more teams and more players.

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