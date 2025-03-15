Local schools give epic send-offs to girls' basketball teams heading to state

An exciting time for several area schools this week as their girls' basketball teams headed to the state tournament.

Students at The Prairie School in Wind Point showed their support for their varsity girls' basketball team with a proper sendoff, including a tunnel filled with cheers, music, and high fives.

The Hawks headed to Green Bay on Thursday to compete in the Division 4 state semifinals against Cuba City. Prairie fell short by just a few points, with a final score of 68-63.

In Oostburg, the girls' basketball team also received a sendoff before heading to state on Thursday.

The Lady Dutch played Laconia in the Division 3 playoff game. Oostburg won in a nail-biter, 66-57. It was their first appearance at state since 2012, and they haven't won the title since 2008.

Tosa East received best wishes as they left, chasing a championship in Division 2. They played against West De Pere Friday afternoon, claiming a 71-58 victory.

A nice crowd gathered Friday morning at Muskego High School to send the Warriors off to the state tournament.

They'll face defending champion Arrowhead later Friday night.

